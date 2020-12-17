Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that the activities to improve the supply issues in the units of the national army on the liberated territories are underway.

At the same time, the troops' service and combat duty are organized in the human settlements in these territories and in the new positions in high mountainous areas, the ministry reported on December 17.

In a video posted on the ministry's official website, servicemen of the Azerbaijani army are shown carrying out their service in military posts in an unidentified mountainous snowy area and conditions created for the servicemen.

Azerbaijan's victorious 44-day war with Armenia resulted in the liberation of the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 101 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.











