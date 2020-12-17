WHO discloses number of medical masks sent to Azerbaijan free of charge

By Trend

The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) sent 2.5 million medical masks to Azerbaijan on Dec.17, which must be considered as free gift, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said in an interview with journalists, Trend reports.

According to Harmanci, of them 1 million masks were distributed to the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

"Today, the WHO office in Azerbaijan will also gratuitously give 250,000 masks to the Ministry of Justice. These protection means will also be provided to the Ministry of Health," she noted. "We’ll distribute them to various institutions of Azerbaijan, with which we cooperate until the end of 2020, and hope that this will contribute to our common cause. We’ll continue to work together and unite efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

Head of TABIB’s Medical Services Department Firangiz Aliyeva pointed out that during the pandemic it’s very important to continuously provide means of individual protection.

"For this reason, we highly appreciate the WHO initiative on the gratuitous transfer of the medical masks to TABIB. We wish success to the organization in all future efforts," stressed Aliyeva.

According to her, the masks will be transferred, mainly to medical institutions of Azerbaijan.

"During the pandemic, it’s very important to protect medical workers. In Azerbaijan, as in the rest of the world, we attach great importance to preventing the infection of our health workers. Such initiatives are very useful and give us great support," she noted.

Aliyeva emphasized that one of the most discussed issues at the moment are vaccines.

"The question is often asked whether there is a need to wear a mask after the vaccination we hope for so much. Yes, it is, after vaccination, each of us will have to wear the masks and, to be more precise, what we call golden rules: everyone should properly use protective masks, observe hand hygiene and social distance. We mustn’t forget about these rules," she added.