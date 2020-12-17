Country registers 4,124 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 17.

Some 4,205 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 191,460 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 127,064 patients have recovered, 2,088 people have died. Currently, 62,308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,426 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,016,003 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.