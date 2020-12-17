Azerbaijani President awards servicemen of national army

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an Order to award a group of servicemen for their merits in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and for distinguishing themselves in their service.

Under the presidential Order, 288 servicemen were awarded the order of “Azerbaijani Flag”, while 105 servicemen received “Rashadat” (Bravery) order, of them 15 posthumously.

Three lieutenant-generals received the order “For the Motherland” 1st class, 9 servicemen were awarded the order “For the Motherland” 2nd class, and 331 military servicemen were honored with the order “For the Motherland” 3rd class.

Azerbaijan's 44-day war with Armenia ended in the liberation of the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 101 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.

In its official website, the Defence Ministry said that of 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the 44-day-war between September 27 and November 10, 2,756 martyrs have been buried by December 15.