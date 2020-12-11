Construction work of new road junction in entrance-exit of Baku nearing completion

By Trend

The construction of a road in the direction of the northern entrance-exit of Azerbaijan’s Baku is nearing completion, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

The construction of the road is being implemented in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan within the measures to ensure timely, convenient, and safe travel of citizens to their places of residence.

More precisely, it is about the work on the construction of a new road junction at the Sulutapa circle in the Binagadi district, which is currently at the final stage.

“The interchange consists of two overpasses. They will provide a comfortable and unimpeded movement of vehicles from Balajar, Binagadi, Shamakhi, as well as other villages and districts in the direction of the city without traffic jams and congestion in the circle. Thus, the issue of reducing the traffic density on the circle, especially during rush hours, will be resolved,” the agency noted.

The state agency also noted that the overpasses are three and four spans with a length of 69 and 128 meters, and the width of one overpass is 9 meters.

“Within the framework of the project, most of the work on the repair of adjacent roads with a length of 2,350 meters, the construction of sidewalks, retaining walls with a length of more than 600 meters is at the stage of completion,” the agency said.

The construction work is being carried out in accordance with the requirements of ‘building codes and regulations’ under the direct supervision of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.











