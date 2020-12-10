WHO exploring health needs in Azerbaijan’s conflict-affected districts

By Trend





The Health Needs Assessment Mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has begun to work in the conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan to explore the impact of the recent hostilities on civilians, WHO told Trend on Dec. 9.

As part of the mission, the delegation will visit the local executive bodies and medical institutions, hold discussions with medical workers and others to determine the spheres in which WHO can render the necessary support.

During the five-day visit, the mission members will visit Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, and Ganja cities, distribute hygiene kits and medical masks to people directly affected as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The mission consists of seven local and foreign WHO experts, representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).