Citizens' health to be protected until mass vaccination - Azerbaijani president's assistant

By Trend

The Azerbaijani public must comply with certain requirements in connection with the imposed tough quarantine regime due to COVID-19, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec.8.

"The number of infected people in Azerbaijan recorded today exceeded 4,300, which is an extremely serious indicator and worrying factor," he noted.

According to him, the purpose of applying the tight quarantine regime is to protect the health of Azerbaijani citizens and reduce the number of deaths.

"We must protect the health of citizens before the start of mass vaccination," added the president’s assistant.