Country registers 4,276 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,276 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 4.

Some 2,566 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 138,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 83,800 patients have recovered, 1,551 people have died. Currently, 52,649 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,808 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,797,026 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.