Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 4. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 70-80 percent in the daytime.

On December 4, the weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, rain is expected in some northern and eastern areas. Fog is predicted in some places, east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-7 °C at night, +8-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night, -3 °C and +2 °C in the daytime.

On December 4, humid weather is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.