Country registers 2,187 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,187 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 23.

Some 634 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 95,281 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 64,475 patients have recovered, 1,160 people have died. Currently, 29,646 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,784 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,617,239 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.