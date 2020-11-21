Country registers 2,735 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 2,735 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 21.

Some 1,374 patients have recovered and 28 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 89,898 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 62,243 patients have recovered, 1,107 people have died. Currently, 26,548 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 16,220 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,592,280 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.