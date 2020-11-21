Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Aghdam

By Trend

According to a trilateral statement signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Russia, the units of the Azerbaijani army, which entered Azerbaijani Aghdam district on November 20, held a number of events there, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

In order to ensure the safe movement of Azerbaijani troops in this direction, de-mining of the area was carried out at night, engineering work was completed, and the roads along the route were prepared for operation. Currently, the necessary measures are being taken to deploy personnel and armored vehicles of Azerbaijani units in the territory.

The Aghdam district, liberated from occupation, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army. In the center of the city of Aghdam, the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised.

Azerbaijani servicemen cleaned the Juma mosque and its territory and performed a Friday prayer there.



