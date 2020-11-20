New special purpose vehicles delivered to Baku [PHOTO]

By Trend

Some 16 out of 25 units of special purpose vehicles of German production provided for 2020 have been delivered to Baku, Trend reports citing the press service of the Baku City Mayor’s Office.

The rest will be delivered before the end of 2020.

“The new equipment will renew the existing vehicle fleet of public utilities, and increase the level of public utilities provided to the population. The increase in the number of equipment will have a positive effect on the timely removal of waste and improvement of the ecological state of Azerbaijan’s capital,” said the mayor’s office.

At the presentation, organized by the garage of the Baku City Housing and Utilities Department, information on vehicles, mechanisms, and their technical indicators was provided.

Equipment of various sizes and purposes will be of great help in the work where a project for the collection, transportation, and sorting of solid household waste is being implemented in Baku with the participation of the British Mott MacDonald company.

The use of new, modern technology will contribute to improving sanitary cleanliness, protecting the health and the environment, forming a new ecological sanitary culture, making Baku one of the most beautiful cities in the world.



