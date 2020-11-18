Azerbaijan, Turkey sign memorandum on healthcare cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and Turkish governments have signed a memorandum of understanding in the spheres of healthcare and medical science.

The memorandum was signed during the meeting between the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units and the Turkish Ministry of Health dedicated to bilateral healthcare cooperation on November 17.

It should be noted that the memorandum initially covered the Clinical Medical Center and the Gulhane Educational and Research Hospital, as well as the Institute of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital of the Ankara City Hospital named after K. Farajov.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Ramin Bayramli, Head of the Main Directorate for Relations with the EU and External Relations of the Turkish Ministry of Health Salami Kilich, Director of the Institute of Pediatrics Allahverdi Musayev, Chief Physician of the Children's Hospital of Ankara City Hospital Professor Emrah Shenel, Director of the Clinical Medical Center Ilham Gafarov and Chief Doctor of the Gulhane Educational and Research Hospital Serkan Gokkaya.

Earlier, twenty doctors, working in Turkey, voluntarily arrived in Azerbaijan to provide medical services to the military personnel. It should be noted that earlier in October, 45 doctors arrived in Azerbaijan to help the military.







