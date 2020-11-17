Country registers 2,075 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,075 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 17.

Some 1,139 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 79,158 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 56,894 patients have recovered, 1,005 people have died. Currently, 21,259 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,213 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,536,434 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.