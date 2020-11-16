Country registers 1,395 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,395 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 16.

Some 605 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 77,083 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 55,755 patients have recovered, 985 people have died. Currently, 20,343 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,137 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,523,221 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.