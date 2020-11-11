Country registers 1,346 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,346 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 10.

Some 598 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 67,392 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 50,009 patients have recovered, 867 people have died. Currently, 16,516 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,592 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,457,177 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.




