Country registers 1,227 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 1,227 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 4.

Some 667 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 59,509 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 45,697 patients have recovered, 780 people have died. Currently, 13,032 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,474 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,391,253 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.