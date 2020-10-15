Country registers 101 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 101 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 15.

Some 530 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 43,280 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,671 patients have recovered, 619 people have died. Currently, 2,990 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,054 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,201,924 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.