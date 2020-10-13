Country registers 64 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 64 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 13.

Some 277 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 42,381 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,468 patients have recovered, 612 people have died. Currently, 2,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,865 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,187,136 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.