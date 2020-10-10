Azerbaijan confirms 106 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 233 new COVID-19 cases, 106 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 41,752 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,235 of them have recovered, and 608 people have died. Currently, 1,909 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,594 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,169,656 tests have been conducted so far.