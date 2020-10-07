"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" voiced in different languages

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani public figures have presented a social video "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!". The video features this phrase in different languages.

The main goal of the project is to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community in the languages ??of different peoples.

The project was attended by MP Ganira Pashayeva, Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev, European karate champion Rafael Aghayev, Honored Art worker, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, Honored Art Worker, writer and TV journalist Orhan Fikratoghlu, composer Elchin Imanov, People's Artist, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva, TV presenter Anar Najafli, Honored Art Worker, poet Baba Vaziroghlu, MP Nigar Arpadarai, actor Taleh Yuzbayov, Honored Actor Jabir Imanov and TV presenter Firuza Jalilova. The art director of the project is Firuza Jalilova.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.



