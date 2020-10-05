Country registers 91 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 91 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 5.

Some 97 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 40,788 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 38,587 patients have recovered, 598 people have died. Currently, 1,603 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,073 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,140,194 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.