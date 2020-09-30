Country registers 127 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 127 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 30.

Some 110 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 40,229 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 37,954 patients have recovered, 591 people have died. Currently, 1,684 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,469 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,115,748 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.