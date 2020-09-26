Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 108 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 39,895 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,523 of them have recovered, and 585 people have died. Currently, 1,787 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,965 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,095,543 tests have been conducted so far.