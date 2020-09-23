Country registers 173 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews







Azerbaijan registered 173 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 23.

Some 146 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 39,524 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 37,122 patients have recovered, 580 people have died. Currently, 1,822 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,780 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,073,255 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.