South-east wind expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on September 24. Fog and short-term rain are expected in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in the mountanious areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-20 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.