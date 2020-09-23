TODAY.AZ / Society

South-east wind expected in Baku

23 September 2020 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on September 24.  Fog and short-term rain are expected in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime. 

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in the mountanious areas.  East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-20 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

