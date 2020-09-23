TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan developing vaccination strategy against coronavirus

23 September 2020 [17:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A vaccination strategy against coronavirus (COVID-19) is being developed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.

Bayramli noted that Azerbaijan is currently holding bilateral and multilateral negotiations regarding the vaccine, adding that nine companies in the world are in the third stage of vaccine development.

Azerbaijan will be among the first countries to use one of the vaccines if international health structures approve it, the chairman stressed.

