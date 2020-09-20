DokladiSchool calls for documentary film makers

By Laman Ismayilova

DokladiSchool invites documentary film makers to join free courses led by leading cinema experts Mariam Chachia and Nick Voigt.

If you are serious about a career in filmmaking then this course is a unique chance, in Azerbaijan, to gain inside information of the film industry and the art form of documentary filmmaking.

The project participants do not need to have any equipment. All you need is to have a good idea, drive and ambition to get your message out there.

The best four applications will be accepted and the course will be free of charge. Courses will be held on October 1st - December 1st, 2020.

The lessons will be held in English. The deadline for submission is September 25. For more information, please visit the following link.

Doklad is an online art platform created for talented young artists who want to fulfill their potential. iSchool is a film school set up under the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival.

The film festival brings the best documentaries from around the world to Baku. It is the first independent documentary film festival in Azerbaijan. Since the establishment of the festival in 2017, its aim has been to present a showcase of handpicked, specially elected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as local competition which aims to support the local filmmakers and non-fiction production.