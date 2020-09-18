Country registers 135 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 135 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 18.

Some 117 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,894 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 36,424 patients have recovered, 572 people have died. Currently, 1,898 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,898 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,041,184 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.