Over 30 citizens fined for failure to wear masks

Police have fined over 30 people for not wearing masks in public places during a raid conducted in Azerbaijan’s Absheron region.

The country made face mask wearing mandatory in public places on May 31.

Apart from fining violators of quarantine rules, police also fined 80 drivers who violated parking and stopping rules.

The raids were conducted as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Police officers fined drivers and passengers who did not use masks.

Moreover, police officers held individual conversations with residents in Baku’s Khirdalan district, explaining the importance of fighting the pandemic and following the requirements of the law.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24.

As of September 17, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 38,658 COVID-19 cases and 569 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 36,149 people have recovered from the disease. The capital Baku accounts for 56.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan, following by Absheron with 15.6 percent.