Azerbaijan discloses countrywide number of COVID-19 tests

By Trend





The bulk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Azerbaijan, that is 56.1 percent, accounts for the capital city Baku, Trend reports on Sept.16.

Furthermore, 15.6 percent of all cases of infection were registered in Absheron district, 10.4 percent – in the Aran zone, 6.4 percent – in Ganja-Gazakh zone, 4.3 percent – in Lankaran city.

To date, 2.1 percent of infections were recorded in the Guba-Khachmaz region, 1.8 percent - in Shaki-Zagatala region, 1.6 percent - in Upper Shirvan region and 1 percent - in Upper Karabakh region.

Some 0.004 percent of the total number of infections was detected in the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The largest number of infections in Baku was registered in Binagadi district - 14.3 percent, the report said.

In the capital, 12.2 percent of the infected were registered in Khatai district, and 11.8 percent in Yasamal district.

As reported, the percentage of coronavirus-infected people in Baku’s Sabunchu district was 11.6 percent, in Nasimi district – 8.9 percent, in Narimanov district - 8.4 percent, in Surakhani district - 8 percent, in Garadagh district - 7.6 percent, in Nizami district - 7.1 percent, in Khazar district - 5 percent, and in Sabayil district - 4.7 percent.

The least number of infected persons in Baku accounts for Pirallahi district.

In age terms, 21 percent of those infected with coronavirus in the country are 50-59 years old, 18 percent - 30-39 years old. 5 percent of those infected are children under 9 years old, while 2 percent are people over 80 years old.

The number of women infected with COVID-19 is 54 percent, and 46 percent are men.

Up to now, 38,517 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 35,998 of them have recovered, and 566 people have died. Currently, 1,953 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, a total of 1,020,029 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.