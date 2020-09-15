Country registers 104 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 104 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 14.

Some 76 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,403 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 35,860 patients have recovered, 564 people have died. Currently, 1,979 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,630 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,013,108 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.