Baku Metro resumes its work amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Azernews









By Ayya Lmahamad

The work of Baku metro resumed as of September 14 amid the coronavirus quarantine regime that will be in force in Azerbaijan by the end of the September.

The country’s coronavirus task force made the relevant decision on September 12 taking into account the epidomological situation in the country.

The metro was shut down on July 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the population. However, the metro, like other forms of the public transport will suspend operations during the weekends until 31 September. The lockdown rules are applied in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan regions where the quarantine regime has been imposed.

The activities of catering facilities on the beaches is also permitted as of September 14.

Earlier, the country lifted restrictions on open-air cafes and restaurants starting from August 18.

It should be noted that a quarantine regime has been introduced since August 5 amid sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country.

However, until September 30, restrictions in the following areas remain in force in the territory where a special quarantine regime is applied: Exit-entry into the country by land and air transport, except for cargo transportation; passenger transportation by land and air between cities and regions of the country; reception of citizens in groups and individually in state bodies, except for ASAN and DOST centers.

Religious services except for funerals, public events, including outdoor sports competitions and games, including cultural and sporting events, services for organizing events, including birthdays, weddings, engagements and similar ceremonies in the client's home or other places; gathering in public places in a group of over ten people are among the restrictions in force in the country.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24. On August 3 the decision was taken to extended until August 31 the strict coronavirus quarantine regime that is in force in the country, while cancelling the SMS permit system that will allow citizens leave their homes without obtaining electronic permission.