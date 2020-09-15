Short rain expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 15. Short rain is expected in some places in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 50-60 percent during the daytime.

North wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's northern and western regions. . East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +16 -21 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °Cat night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people. However, humidity may cause anxiety in some people.