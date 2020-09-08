Hail expected tomorrow

By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 9. North-west wind will be followed by south-east one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

North-west wind will be followed by south-east one in the daytime on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain and hail are expected in some regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +18-22 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

On September 9, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors is mainly favorable for weather- sensitive people.



