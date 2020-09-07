More artifacts found across country

By Azernews









By Laman Ismayilova

More artifacts have been found across Azerbaijan. Ancient burials and ceramics were discovered in the country's Tartar region.

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage and the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography have examined the area.

The study showed that previously unknown two pitcher-type burials were dating back to the the 1st century BC- 1st century AD.

The artifacts also included ceramic objects and human bones. Further study of the area will be carried out by archaeologists. Archeological excavations are underway across the country.

Moreover, a multi-tiered settlement was also discovered near Naftalan. The city, known for its unique healing oil, is of great interest not only for its priceless natural resources, but also for ancient archaeological sites.

The ancient settlement is stretching across Gashalty-Garagoyunlu village. The excavations were carried out by a leading researcher of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography Muzaffar Huseynov.

The total area of ??the hill on which the settlement is located is about five hectares, and its height is more than 10 meters, Trend reported.

The settlement occupies almost the entire area of ??the hill. The main tier of the monument belongs to the Eneolithic era.

The thickness of the cultural layer of this period is more than two meters. Remains of buildings of raw brick houses, dug dwellings, fragments of ceramic vessels and stone tools were found in the layer of the Eneolithic period.

Earthen graves related to the Late Bronze Age - Early Iron Age, jug burials of the Antiquity era were discovered in the layer above the settlement.

The cultural layer of the Middle Ages contained remnants of buildings, pottery wheels, ovens, tandoor hearths, utility wells and many ceramic products, both glazed and without glaze.

Recently, a number of artifacts have been discovered across the country.

Neolithic settlement has been recently found in Fizuli region. The settlement is considered the oldest Neolithic monument found on territory of Karabakh.

The archeologists also came across another Neolithic settlement in Aghstafa. Multiple stone tools and household items found there prove that the area was intensively inhabited 8,000 years ago.

Moreover, ancient pitch graves have been recently found in Yardmili. The main feature of the 2000 years old pitcher graves is that the big pitcher is put in upright and a bit sloping position, while the part of the mummy close to the ground surface is covered with large lids.







