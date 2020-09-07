Rainy and foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain and foggy weather are expected in Baku on September 8. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-23 °C at night, +26-29 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Mild northwest wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather an hail are expected in the country's regions. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15°C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime.

Mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.