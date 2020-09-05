Moscow hosts Zhara Kids Awards

By Laman Ismayilova



For three years, Zhara TV has been receiving a huge number of letters, audio, and video messages from talented young performers.

Since then children's performances have been held on the stage of the Vegas Crocus City as part of the project "Zhara in Vegas".

This year the organizers has presented a great surprise for young music fans.

For the first time, Zhara Kids Music Awards has been held in Moscow, Trend life reported. The music event brought together talented kids and teenagers.

Young singers shared the same stage with famous artists such as Emin Agalarov, Jasmine, Slava, Sogdiana and others, who received the Kids Choice Awards from the debutants.

The performance of Emin Agalarov and his A.LI left no one indifferent. The young singer premiered his rap song.

Notably, Zhara Music Festival 2020 in Bakuwas postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon Award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.