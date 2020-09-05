Country registers 155 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 155 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 4.

Some 132 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,031 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 34,419 patients have recovered, 543 people have died. Currently, 2,069 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,048 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 949,313 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.