Sunny weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 4. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 C at night, +29-32 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from764 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions.Mainly dry weather will be observed in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +2-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +16-21°C in the daytime.

On September 4, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.