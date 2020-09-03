Azerbaijan repatriates 24 more citizens from Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan repatriated 24 more citizens stranded in Kazakhstan due to the closure of the state borders amid COVID-19, local media reported with reference to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau on September 2.

Passengers were transported to Azerbaijan via ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company. Six of them were transported via ferry "Professor Gul", 17 citizens via ferry "Mercuri" and 1 more citizen via ferry "Dagestan".

It should be noted that so far, 523 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from the Aktau port and 117 citizens via charter flight from Almaty.

The Consulate General is continuing the process of registering citizens waiting to be repatriated to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. To date, the country's borders remain closed.