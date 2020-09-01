Country registers 130 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 130 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 1.

Some 143 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 36,578 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,977 patients have recovered, 536 people have died. Currently, 2,065 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,597 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 928,666 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.