Baku awaits sunny weather

Baku awaits rainless weather in Baku on September 1. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula is expected to be +20-24 °C at night, +28+33 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +31-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless during the day in the country's regions. However, rain and hail are expected in some mountainous areas.

East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will be +18 -23 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

On September 1-2, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for sensitive people.