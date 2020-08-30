Azerbaijan confirms 127 new COVID-19 recoveries

By AzerNews





By Akbar Mammadov





Azerbaijan registered 127 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 30.





Some 135 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.





So far, 36,309 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,703 patients have recovered, 531 people have died. Currently, 2,075 people are under treatment in special hospitals.





Over the past day, 6,137 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.





In general, 917,027 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.