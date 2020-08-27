Temperature to reach 32 °C

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 28. It will be foggy in some places. South-east wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-21 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature +19-21°C at night, +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. However, short rain and hail are expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. East wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, +8-13 °C at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be favorable for meteo-sensive people.