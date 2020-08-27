Azerbaijan repatriates 400 more citizens from Russia

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 400 more citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to lockdown, Russian media reported with reference to Minister for National Policy and Religious Affairs of Dagestan Enrik Muslimov on August 26.



A special corridor has been organized for the repatriation of citizens of both countries who could not return on time due to the closure of borders amid the spread of COVID-19.

Muslimov noted that to date, about 750 people are waiting to return to Azerbaijan at the temporary accommodation point in Derbent region.

The next pass of Azerbaijani citizens of the borders is planned in approximately a week.

It should be noted that Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and head of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev agreed on June 23 to increase the number of citizens returning across the state border, in line with the instructions of Azerbaijan and Russian presidents.



Thus, according to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samur checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2, 130 people on June 9, 155 people on June 16, 252 citizens on June 23, 250 citizens on June 30, 250 citizens on July 7, 260 citizens on August 4, 262 citizens on August 12 and 400 more citizens on August 19.

The country closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.