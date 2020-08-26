Baku awaits rainless weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on August 27.Mild soft south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +26-28°C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions tomorrow. However, short rain and hail are expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. East wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +14-18 °C in the daytime.

Mild and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors awaited in the Absheron Peninsula on August 27, which is mainly favorable for people sensitive to weather.