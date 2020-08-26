Country registers 86 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 86 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 25.

Some 133 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 35,559 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,190 patients have recovered, 521 people have died. Currently, 1,848 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,612 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 885,279 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.