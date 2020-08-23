Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Turkey

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

"Dear Mr President,

Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Turkey on the occasion of the discovery of the biggest natural gas reserves in Turkey`s history," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"Turkey has made another important step in the field of energy security. The development of this gas field will benefit the brotherly people of Turkey. The discovery of this field also demonstrates Turkey's industrial potential and rising power," the head of state said.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey have for many years been successfully implementing huge energy and transport projects. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars projects provide new opportunities for our countries and peoples, strengthening Azerbaijan-Turkey partnership," President Ilham Aliyev wrote.

"I am convinced that other exploration projects being currently implemented by Turkey will be successful too. We are happy for the brotherly Turkey`s success as much as for our own success. I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship will continue to develop and strengthen," the head of state said.

"Availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and the brotherly people of Turkey everlasting peace and prosperity," Azerbaijani president wrote.